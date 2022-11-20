655 Newington residents without power following wind gusts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Strong wind gusts caused over 650 power outages in Newington on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for Eversource, powerlines were impacted by strong gusts of wind.

Crews from Eversource are currently working on fixing the issue and restoring power to their customers.

The current number of outages as of 3:00 pm are 655.

