Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

655 Newington residents without power following wind gusts

Utility pole in Springfield
Utility pole in Springfield(KY3)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Strong wind gusts caused over 650 power outages in Newington on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for Eversource, powerlines were impacted by strong gusts of wind.

Crews from Eversource are currently working on fixing the issue and restoring power to their customers.

The current number of outages as of 3:00 pm are 655.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Technical discussion
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: A Bitter Feel Today... Temperatures Turn Around Starting Tuesday...Mostly Dry Until Later this Week!
The UConn Huskies.
UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey passes out before game, leaves on stretcher
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Noose discovered in RHAM High School locker room