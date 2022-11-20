Route 2 eastbound closed due to crash

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c.

Police say an ejection was reported.

EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene.

At least three patients were transported to area hospitals, according to state police.

CT Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic.

Route 2 eastbound is shut down as well as the 5c entrance ramp to Route 2 eastbound.

State police ask that anyone in the area seeks an alternative route and plans for delays.

