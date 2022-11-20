Temporary warming center open in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, the city of Hartford has opened a temporary warming center.

The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter.

“If somebody is in need of shelter and we can provide transportation, a quick snack, and other basic needs, then that’s what we exist to do,” said Mark Jenkins, Executive Director, Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance.

Anyone seeking shelter is brought to the temporary warming center at the Arroyo Recreation Center at Pope Park.

The shelter is open tonight, tomorrow and Monday. Doors are open starting at 8pm through 7am the next morning.

“This warming center can be lifesaving for residents experiencing homelessness, and we encourage anyone in need of warmth to go to our center at Arroyo Recreation Center at Pope Park.”

Members of the Harm Reduction Alliance understand the needs and struggles in this community and are able to provide empathy to those they are picking up.

“It’s very rewarding. Being homeless myself, I get it.” said one member. “Having experienced that same scenario that they’re going through, It feels rewarding.”

The warming center will be open until Tuesday morning.

