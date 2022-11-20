Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Two teenage girls reported missing out of Waterbury

On 11-16-22, two teenage females were reported missing to the WPD.
On 11-16-22, two teenage females were reported missing to the WPD.(Waterbury Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday, two teenage females were reported missing to the Waterbury Police Department.

Police say the two teens know each other and may be together in the Waterbury or Hartford area.

A silver alert was issued earlier this week for both girls.

Glory Cerron is 15-years-old, 5′5, 110lbs, hazel eyes, with short red hair.

Ashley Barreto-Nater, is 16-years-old, 5′4, 120lbs, brown eyes, with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel On Sunday... Mostly...
Early Warning Weather Forecast
FORECAST: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel On Sunday... Mostly...
Technical Discussion: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel On Sunday... Mostly Dry Until Late Next Week!
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child
Man arrested following tense standoff
Man in custody after police attempted to serve warrants at home in Wethersfield, ending in hours-long standoff