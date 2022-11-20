Two teenage girls reported missing out of Waterbury
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday, two teenage females were reported missing to the Waterbury Police Department.
Police say the two teens know each other and may be together in the Waterbury or Hartford area.
A silver alert was issued earlier this week for both girls.
Glory Cerron is 15-years-old, 5′5, 110lbs, hazel eyes, with short red hair.
Ashley Barreto-Nater, is 16-years-old, 5′4, 120lbs, brown eyes, with black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.