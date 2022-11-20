Two teenage girls reported missing out of Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday, two teenage females were reported missing to the Waterbury Police Department.

Police say the two teens know each other and may be together in the Waterbury or Hartford area.

A silver alert was issued earlier this week for both girls.

Glory Cerron is 15-years-old, 5′5, 110lbs, hazel eyes, with short red hair.

Ashley Barreto-Nater, is 16-years-old, 5′4, 120lbs, brown eyes, with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

