UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey passes out before game at XL Center
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn’s assistant coach Chris Dailey passed out before Sunday’s UConn game at the XL Center.
The UConn women’s basketball team was set to take on North Carolina State at 1:00 pm.
The assistant director of athletic communications confirms to Channel 3 that Dailey passed out before the game began.
At this time there is no update on Dailey’s condition.
