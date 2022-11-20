Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey passes out before game at XL Center

The UConn Huskies.
The UConn Huskies.(MGN)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn’s assistant coach Chris Dailey passed out before Sunday’s UConn game at the XL Center.

The UConn women’s basketball team was set to take on North Carolina State at 1:00 pm.

The assistant director of athletic communications confirms to Channel 3 that Dailey passed out before the game began.

At this time there is no update on Dailey’s condition.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Noose discovered in RHAM High School locker room
Technical discussion
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel Today... Mostly Dry Until Later this Week!
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel Today... Mostly Dry Until Later this Week!