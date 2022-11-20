UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey passes out before game at XL Center

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn’s assistant coach Chris Dailey passed out before Sunday’s UConn game at the XL Center.

The UConn women’s basketball team was set to take on North Carolina State at 1:00 pm.

The assistant director of athletic communications confirms to Channel 3 that Dailey passed out before the game began.

At this time there is no update on Dailey’s condition.

