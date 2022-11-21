AAA expects 3rd busiest pre-Thanksgiving travel period on record

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, travelers head into some of the most high-volume travel days of the year.

Lots of people are expected to hit the road or runway this week before breaking bread on Thursday

According to AAA, nearly 55 million people were expected to travel more than 50 miles ahead of Thanksgiving.

To put that into perspective, it’s the third busiest pre-Thanksgiving travel projection since AAA started keeping track in 2000.

On their end, airlines said they are trying to prevent the cancellation chaos that plagued last Thanksgiving. They’ve added more pilots and adjusted schedules.

Aside from the crowds, the cost of tickets seemed to be the biggest source of irritation for travelers. Since last year, the price of airline tickets jumped 43 percent.

“I used all my points and it was still around $670 which is crazy,” said Alexandra Cohen, a Thanksgiving traveler. “Without my points, it would’ve been well over a thousand dollars.”

AAA said the busiest time on the roads will be Wednesday afternoon.

Filling up the tank with gas will cost travelers about 36 cents a gallon more than a year ago.

