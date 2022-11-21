Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

LIVE: Biden to pardon turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition

President Joe Biden pardons the national Thanksgiving turkey. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to pardon two turkeys Monday, continuing the White House tradition before Thanksgiving.

This year’s lucky birds are Chocolate and Chip. They will get to live out their days on a farm in their home state of North Carolina following the day’s ceremony.

President George H.W. Bush is credited with the first “official” pardon in 1989, although there are stories of presidents going back to Lincoln saving a bird from the dinner table.

The turkeys will come from the National Turkey Federation, which has been supplying them to presidents since 1947.

Biden spared two Indiana birds, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child in...
Naugatuck police: Baby girl died of neck compressions, stab wounds; suspect still at large
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis...
Get ready for bigger paychecks: Many employers plan to increase salary budgets
LIVE: Biden pardons turkey for Thanksgiving