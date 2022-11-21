Man accused of threatening delivery driver with axe in Durham

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for threatening a delivery driver in Durham with an axe.

State police said they charged Michael Salvatore, 41, with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

Troopers said they were called to an address on Commerce Circle Saturday just before 6 p.m. for a report of a disturbance between a resident and a delivery driver who tried to drop off packages.

The troopers who responded met with the delivery driver at a separate nearby location and were told that the driver tried to complete the delivery at 36 Commerce Cir., Unit D. The driver said the identity of the recipient was required before the packages could be left.

According to the driver, Salvatore left the home and was advised that the identification was required for the delivery. The driver further explained to troopers that Salvatore attempted to provide his social security card, which did not meet the requirements. The driver requested a photo ID. At that point, Salvatore went back inside of his residence and returned with an axe, the driver reported.

The driver said that that while Salvatore held the axe, Salvatore told the driver to leave the packages. Fearing for safety, the driver reported that the packages were put on the ground, and the driver drove away from the area. Once a safe distance away, the driver, who reported no injuries, contacted the employer. The employer dialed 911.

Troopers then traveled to the Commerce Circle address and saw an axe close to where Salvatore answered the door. Salvatore declined to cooperate with the investigation and was taken into custody. The axe was secured and seized as evidence.

Salvatore was held on a $5,000 cash/surety bond, transported to Hartford Correctional Facility, and scheduled for arraignment at Middletown Superior Court on Monday.

