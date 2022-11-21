Mt. Southington prepping for busy ski season

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures go downhill into the winter months, ski and snowboarding resorts are ready to thrive.

Eyewitness News stopped by Mt. Southington to see how they’re getting ready.

“It’s just really fun in the snow but I don’t like being cold but I don’t feel cold when I ski,” said Ella Stratton, skier.

“I was excited and surprised that there’s already snow because it’s early,” said Paige Straub, skier.

Mt. Southington isn’t open yet but usually opens in mid-December.

“This year we have both new and used with every seasonal rental kids come in and purchase we give them two lift tickets worth $68 a piece,” Monti Montana, Seasonal Rentals and Social Media.

General Manager Jay Dougherty said they are working hard. They already tested out their first blast of snow.

“Last night we had some temperatures that allowed us to test fire our snow gums pump some water up the hill we did a lot of work to our snow making system over the summer and it’s good to see it all come out great so we’re happy,” said Jay.

Now they’re looking ahead to a busy season. Usually thousands visit and they’ve got about 100 snow making machines ready to go.

“Planning for every season starts at the close if the previous season so it’s a lot of work all through the summer we have a lot of crew that does it we are working on our chair lift we’re working on our rental equipment we’re working on our snow making system but it all comes together in November so it’s a really exciting time of year,” Jay said.

