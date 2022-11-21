Contests
Nurse from East Lyme reported missing, police say

By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme.

Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Xerxes Baccus, a registered nurse, was last seen in Niantic on Nov. 19, according to East Lyme police.(East Lyme police)

They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry.

The circumstances behind his disappearance have not been released.

Anyone with information on Baccus’s location was asked to contact the East Lyme police at 860-739-5900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

