Nurse from East Lyme reported missing, police say
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme.
Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19.
They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry.
The circumstances behind his disappearance have not been released.
Anyone with information on Baccus’s location was asked to contact the East Lyme police at 860-739-5900.
