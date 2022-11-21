Contests
People told to evacuate homes in area of New London due to house fire

People who live in an area of New London were told to evacuate homes on Monday morning because of a nearby house fire.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - People who live in an area of New London were told to evacuate homes on Monday morning because of a nearby house fire.

The fire scene was reported to be a home on Mott Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

The fire marshal reported that one home was destroyed and collapsed. Five others were damaged. Three of them were considered seasonal homes and were not occupied. The other two were year-round homes.

One firefighter suffered a knee injury, but is expected to be ok.

No other injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that flames shot high into the air.

“I could not believe the flames were shooting up so high and everyone came around,” a neighbor told Channel 3. “The fire trucks were all over the place.”

No other details were released.

