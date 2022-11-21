Safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As you get ready to gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving, there are some safety tips to keep in mind.

Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires during cooking.

When you are picking up your turkey and you are thinking about frying it, make sure it is defrosted completely.

You can start thawing it out up to 6 days before Thanksgiving.

“What we really want to you to be careful about is when you’re deep frying your turkey, make sure it’s outside, not in the garage, not on a wood deck. Plenty of space around it incase you do have an issue with it,” said Chief Michael Garrahy, Rocky Hill Fire Department.

On top of that, when you are cooking your other food, make sure to pay attention to what you are cooking, do not have kids near the stove, and keep a fire extinguisher in your house.

“Be aware, a lot happens on Thanksgiving, a lot of people in the house. Probably a little more crowded than you’re used to. Keep an eye on the kids, you don’t want them close to the stove top, don’t want them getting burned or pulling a pot down or anything like that,” said Chief Garrahy.

You should also make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors have full batteries.

“The clocks just changed, so lets make sure we change the batteries in our smoke detectors and especially the carbon monoxide detectors, it is the silent killer. You’re not going to see it or smell it so lets get the detectors working,” explained the Chief.

