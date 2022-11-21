State police seek witnesses to East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for anyone who saw a two-vehicle crash in East Hartford that caused serious injuries.

Troopers said it happened on Route 2 east near exit 5D off-ramp on Sunday around 1:30 p.m.

The drivers of a Ford Ecoline and a Ford Escape were headed east on the road when the driver of the Escape tried to pass the Ecoline by driving in the left shoulder.

The Escape driver tried to cut back into the left lane where his vehicle struck the left front fender and wheel area of the Ecoline.

Troopers said the impact caused the vehicle to veer to the right where it rolled down an embankment. A passenger in a rear seat was ejected.

Two people suffered serious injuries. A third person in the Escape suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.

