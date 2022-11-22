3-vehicle crash slows traffic on I-84 west in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer and two other vehicle slowed traffic on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 39 and 38 around 6:30 a.m.

The left and center lanes were closed.

A backup of more than 1.5 miles was reported around 6:40 a.m.

“We ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays,” state police told Channel 3.

Troopers said non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

There’s no word on a cause for the crash.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

