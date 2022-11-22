East Lyme man accused of abusing twin infants

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A man from East Lyme is accused of abusing twin infants, according to police.

Authorities say a medical office in Old Saybrook reported injured infants were at their office.

The four-week-old twins were then taken to Yale New Haven Hospital’s emergency room, police said.

East Lyme police found one of the infants had 13 fractures while the other one had eight.

Torin Ruleman, 19, was taken into police custody on November 21, authorities said.

Police told Eyewitness News Ruleman is the infants’ father.

Ruleman was charged with two counts of cruelty to persons, two counts of risk of injury to a child, two counts of assault with intent of serious physical injury, and two counts of reckless endangerment first-degree.

He is held on a $200,000 bond and is due in New London court on November 22.

