Fans cheer on USMNT at bars in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. Men’s National Team played in their World Cup opener Monday against Wales.

They played to a 1-1 draw.

Fans filled bars across the state today to watch the game.

Eyewitness News stopped by Vaughan’s Public House along Hartford’s historic Pratt Street.

It was packed inside.

Fans are so happy to cheer on team USA, especially since the team did not qualify for the last World Cup.

“More excited than nervous. When we didn’t qualify the last time around, I think it broke a lot of our hearts. A lot of hard work from the chapter to grow the sport here in Hartford,” said Tom Lovkay of Burlington.

Fans were decked out in red, white and blue cheering on team USA.

Others were cheering on Wales.

Fans are extra eager to see to how far USMNT can go in the World Cup.

“Eight years in the making and we’re excited to see this young club and what they can do on the national stage,” said Brian Veasey of Avon.

Vaughan’s has been in business on Hartford’s historic Pratt Street for almost two decades. The pub is a great place for soccer fans to gather.

“I think we’ve cultivated a US soccer ground. We’ve always shown the premiere league games and people just seem really thrilled to come down and watch soccer here and kinda feel a piece of home and enjoy the games on the big screens,” said Johnny Vaughan, Owner of Vaughan’s Public House.

Vaughan, the owner, said a big beer shipment came in a few days ago in order to accommodate for the large crowds.

“It’s a fantastic time. Delighted to be open downtown and it’s gonna be a great week for everyone and we’re very thankful,” Vaughan said.

The Half Door on Sisson Avenue had a similar scene.

Fans filled the European gastropub and all eyes were on the soccer match.

“It’s only an event that happens every four years. So take advantage of the crowd and definitely over order as much as possible and get the right product in here. Lotta beer drinkers in here so making a big dent in our supply already,” said Alex Jensen, General Manager of The Half Door.

Team USA plays England on Friday at 2 p.m.

Vaughan’s said they’re expecting big crowds for that match as well.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.