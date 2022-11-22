Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening.
Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd.
Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.
