Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook

Fire crews on scene in Westbrook.
Fire crews on scene in Westbrook.(Old Saybrook Fire Department)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening.

Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd.

Fire crews battle building fire in Westbrook.
Fire crews battle building fire in Westbrook.(Old Saybrook Fire Department)

Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

