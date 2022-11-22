K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department.

Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department.

The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called K9s for Warriors.

Their mission is to train service dogs for people suffering from PTSD.

Hayden says he thought Oakiee would be an amazing service dog to add to the Bristol Fire Department.

