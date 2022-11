(WFSB) - Metro-North service on the New Haven line is delayed Tuesday afternoon after a person was struck by a train.

Officials said a person was struck near the Milford station.

New Haven Line service is delayed while EMS and police respond to a person who was struck by a train near Milford station. pic.twitter.com/4a0FSHPTOV — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) November 22, 2022

Metro-North said the 12:34 p.m. train from Grand Central to New Haven has been canceled:

The 12:34pm train from Grand Central Terminal to New Haven is canceled because of a person that was struck by a train near Milford. Customers will be accommodated by the 1:04pm train from Grand Central Terminal to New Haven. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) November 22, 2022

