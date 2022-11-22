NAACP calling for action after noose found at RHAM High School

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - A disturbing discovery at a high school in Hebron has some calling for action.

A noose was found last Friday and the NAACP is calling it a hate crime.

Word has spread quickly at RHAM High School on what was found inside the school.

The NAACP demand whoever is responsible should be punished.

“I am here to say that the NAACP is expecting law enforcement to pursue a conviction in this case,” said Leah Ralls, NAACP-Windham Willimantic Branch President.

The noose was found in the locker room hanging from some ceiling tiles.

State police are investigating.

Superintendent Colin McNamara confirmed the investigation but instead of answering questions he read a statement.

“Please know that anyone determined to be involved in the manner will be held accountable,” said McNamara.

In April a noose was found in a football field in Enfield. It was made from electrical wire and tied to a tree.

In Windsor, workers found at least eight nooses at a construction site for an Amazon warehouse.

“If we really want to prevent this, the conversations need to be had with pregnant parents because hate starts very very early,” said Judy Wollen of Columbia.

Dylan Custer graduated last year. He said this shouldn’t be treated as a prank.

“I think it’s important not to discriminate against certain populations,” said Custer.

