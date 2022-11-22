Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Package store robbery with ‘AR-15 type rifle’ in Shelton leads to pursuit and arrest in Hartford

Jose Balseiro is accused of using an AR-15 type rifle to rob a package store in Shelton. He was...
Jose Balseiro is accused of using an AR-15 type rifle to rob a package store in Shelton. He was pursued into Hartford, where he was arrested by state police.(Shelton police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A robbery suspect flashed an “AR-15 type rifle” to a clerk at a package store in Shelton before he was pursued to and arrested in Hartford.

Jose Balseiro, 49, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and violation of probation.

Shelton police said they were sent to Cleto’s Package Store at 402 Howe Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery.

It was reported that a man entered the store, displayed the rifle, and demanded money. The suspect left the store with cash and items.

Seymour police responded with a K9 to help track the suspect. Police and detectives said they were able to get video surveillance, which identified the suspect’s vehicle.

The information was sent to other law enforcement agencies.

Police agencies including Derby and New Haven immediately contacted Shelton police with more information based on the video surveillance. West Haven police reported finding the suspect’s vehicle at about 10 p.m. The vehicle and suspect were later located by state police in Hartford at about 11 p.m.

Balseiro was arrested and held on a $225,000 bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at court in Derby.

“The quick apprehension of the suspect was a result of several law enforcement agencies working together and sharing information with the goal to get this suspect swiftly into custody,” Shelton police said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kidoozie My First Activity Desk Toys: “When attached to a crib, a protruding knob on the...
Toy, safety experts talk about this year’s list of dangerous toys
August: About 8,200 Kidoozie My First Activity Desk Toys. “When attached to a crib, a...
Trouble in Toyland 2022
A crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles caused a backup on I-84 west in...
Police: School bus, tractor-trailer involved in crash in Farmington
teacher shortage, classroom (file) - WFSB
Teachers union survey expected to reveal a desperate need for teachers