Package store robbery with ‘AR-15 type rifle’ in Shelton leads to pursuit and arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A robbery suspect flashed an “AR-15 type rifle” to a clerk at a package store in Shelton before he was pursued to and arrested in Hartford.

Jose Balseiro, 49, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and violation of probation.

Shelton police said they were sent to Cleto’s Package Store at 402 Howe Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery.

It was reported that a man entered the store, displayed the rifle, and demanded money. The suspect left the store with cash and items.

Seymour police responded with a K9 to help track the suspect. Police and detectives said they were able to get video surveillance, which identified the suspect’s vehicle.

The information was sent to other law enforcement agencies.

Police agencies including Derby and New Haven immediately contacted Shelton police with more information based on the video surveillance. West Haven police reported finding the suspect’s vehicle at about 10 p.m. The vehicle and suspect were later located by state police in Hartford at about 11 p.m.

Balseiro was arrested and held on a $225,000 bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at court in Derby.

“The quick apprehension of the suspect was a result of several law enforcement agencies working together and sharing information with the goal to get this suspect swiftly into custody,” Shelton police said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.