Police: 2 people shot in Hartford

WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the area of Wadsworth Street and Buckingham Street.

There is a large police presence in the area.

Police said they are searching for a white SUV that could be connected to the shooting.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

