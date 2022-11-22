Police: 2 people shot in Hartford
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Authorities said the shooting happened in the area of Wadsworth Street and Buckingham Street.
There is a large police presence in the area.
Police said they are searching for a white SUV that could be connected to the shooting.
This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.