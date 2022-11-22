Contests
Teachers union survey expected to reveal a desperate need for teachers

The state’s largest teachers union plans to release the results of a new survey that’s expected to highlight a desperate need for teachers.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Connecticut Education Association said it will unveil its results on Tuesday during a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford.

The Connecticut Education Association said it will unveil its results on Tuesday during a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford.

The CEA said the purpose of the survey is to serve as a wakeup call. The need for more teachers has been building with a slow and steady stream; but now some fear because of inaction, that levee is about to break.

In terms of numbers, some districts in Connecticut are down hundreds of teachers.

Families, students, and existing staff said they can really feel the impact of that from the classroom all the way back home.

The nationwide teacher shortage started before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, like many other aspects of life, it was exacerbated by 26 months of restrictions and disruptions.

The CEA planned to release findings of its comprehensive survey with the purpose to serve as a vital call to action.

When school officials release the findings of the survey Tuesday morning, they also plan to outline a plan with specific steps of action to remedy the issues plaguing schools.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Officials say the state of Connecticut needs more teachers to address the state's needs.
School districts across Connecticut are facing a shortage of teachers.

