WATCH LIVE: Toy, safety experts to talk about this year’s list of dangerous toys

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Toy and safety experts will take a look at an annual list of hazardous toys.

Experts from the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Sen. Richard Blumenthal said they plan to highlight warnings from U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s “Trouble in Toyland” report.

A news conference is set for 9:30 a.m. in Hartford. Stream it live below:

Safety experts and Blumenthal said they will show toys cited in the report including magnets, balloons, and other dangerous and deadly toys.

Here’s a list of 10 toys that have been recalled this year:

For 37 years, U.S. PIRG’s Trouble in Toyland reports aimed to provide parents and gift buyers with a guide to protect children from recalled toys, choking hazards, noisy toys, data security problems and other toy-related dangers.

