WATCH LIVE: Toy, safety experts to talk about this year’s list of dangerous toys

Kidoozie My First Activity Desk Toys: “When attached to a crib, a protruding knob on the activity desks can become entangled with clothing on a child, posing an entanglement hazard. The opening in the handle on the desks can also pose a jaw entrapment hazard to children under 18 months,” the CPSC said.(U.S. PIRG)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Toy and safety experts will take a look at an annual list of hazardous toys.

Experts from the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Sen. Richard Blumenthal said they plan to highlight warnings from U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s “Trouble in Toyland” report.

A news conference is set for 9:30 a.m. in Hartford. Stream it live below:

Safety experts and Blumenthal said they will show toys cited in the report including magnets, balloons, and other dangerous and deadly toys.

Here’s a list of 10 toys that have been recalled this year:

For 37 years, U.S. PIRG’s Trouble in Toyland reports aimed to provide parents and gift buyers with a guide to protect children from recalled toys, choking hazards, noisy toys, data security problems and other toy-related dangers.

Take a look at the complete report below:

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

