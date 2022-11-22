Wallingford daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Wallingford home daycare owner and her boyfriend are facing charges after 9 children were abused.

Wallingford police started investigating Brenda Fornal’s home daycare at 60 Ridgetop Road.

Police said nine children there were the victims of verbal and physical abuse.

“During the course of the investigation Detectives obtained evidence that developed probable cause,” Wallingford police said.

Police said Fornal, 61, and Grant Freer, 66, were arrested by warrant on Tuesday.

Fornal was charged with 9 counts of risk of injury to child, voyeurism with malice, 7 counts of assault third-degree, 2 counts of threatening second-degree, and sexual assault fourth-degree. She was placed on a $125,000 bond.

Freer was charged with conspiracy to commit risk of injury to child. His bond was set at $1,000.

