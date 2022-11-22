Contests
Great Day
Holiday In New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Wallingford daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused

Brenda Fornal and Grant Freer.
Brenda Fornal and Grant Freer.(Wallingford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Wallingford home daycare owner and her boyfriend are facing charges after 9 children were abused.

Wallingford police started investigating Brenda Fornal’s home daycare at 60 Ridgetop Road.

Police said nine children there were the victims of verbal and physical abuse.

“During the course of the investigation Detectives obtained evidence that developed probable cause,” Wallingford police said.

Police said Fornal, 61, and Grant Freer, 66, were arrested by warrant on Tuesday.

Fornal was charged with 9 counts of risk of injury to child, voyeurism with malice, 7 counts of assault third-degree, 2 counts of threatening second-degree, and sexual assault fourth-degree. She was placed on a $125,000 bond.

Freer was charged with conspiracy to commit risk of injury to child. His bond was set at $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
WFSB File
Police: 2 people shot in Hartford
An M8 electric rail car from Metro-North.
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Milford
Upload a photo of your holiday light display for a chance to be featured on Eyewitness News.
Send us a photo of your holiday light display