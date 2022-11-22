Winterfest returns in Hartford this Friday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in Hartford.

The 12th annual Winterfest kicks off Friday in the capital city.

“It’s just a great thing to do on the evenings or weekends,” said Aaron Gill of Hartford.

It’s the perfect combination of family friendly fun.

Each year, Winterfest brings free ice skating and skating lessons to Hartford’s Bushnell Park.

It’s how Aaron’s son learned how to skate…

“Whenever we can, walk over and lace up the skates and hop on the ice our four-year-old has taken to it, he absolutely loves it. And it’s just so easy and convenient and affordable,” said Aaron.

During the 45-day span that Winterfest is open, roughly 40 to 50-thousand people are expected to visit.

“We got a lot of people last year so we’re really looking forward to seeing some more skaters this year and teaching more people how to skate,” said Jackie Mandyke, Winterfest Organizer.

Winterfest kicks off the day after Thanksgiving each year.

Skating starts at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 25.

“This is part of a bigger team effort to make sure the holidays in Hartford are as active and as fun as possible,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Winterfest is fully funded by sponsors who raised over $250,000 for the event.

There are tons of activities in addition to ice skating.

“A lot of times, we’ll go over to the carousel afterwards and warm up while riding around the horses so it’s great to have that option and give you something to do with the family and not worry about breaking the bank while you do it,” said Aaron.

For more information on Winterfest, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.