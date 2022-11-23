6 suspects, including juveniles caught following stolen vehicle crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men and three juveniles were arrested after police responded to a stolen vehicle crash in Meriden on Monday.

Miguel Angel Acevedo Jr., 20, Robert Barbera, 18, and 18-year-old Jeremy Gonzalez-Torres face charges that range from first-degree larceny to interfering with police.

Robert Barbera, Jeremy Gonzalez-Torres, and Miguel Angel Acevdo Jr. were arrested following a stolen vehicle crash in Meriden on Nov. 21 (Meriden police)

Meriden police said they responded to the initial report of the crash on Monday around 2:40 p.m. The report said that several people were spotted fleeing the scene.

Witnesses in the area provided dispatchers with detailed accounts of the events as they took place.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined that the crashed vehicle had been stolen out of West Hartford.

One witness described how he had to make an abrupt stop because the driver of the stolen vehicle sped through traffic before the vehicle struck a utility pole.

Meriden firefighters and Eversource crews were summoned to the scene because of the destruction and hazards caused by the crash, police said.

Officers canvassed the area and found the suspects as they tried to get into a vehicle driven by Acevedo.

Barbera, Acevedo, Gonzalez-Torres, and the three juveniles were all taken into custody for their roles in the incident.

Barbera was charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, interfering with police, and risk of injury to a minor. His bond was set at $75,000. Barbera was out on bond pending a previous Meriden case for reckless driving and operating without a license.

Gonzalez-Torres was charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree, interfering with police, and risk of injury to a minor. Bond was set $75,000.

Acevdo was charged with risk of injury to a minor, interfering with police, reckless driving, and engaging police in pursuit. His bond was set at $75,000.

Acevedo was also out on bond pending cases in multiple jurisdictions for various charges such as burglary, criminal trespass, breach of peace, interfering with police, violation of probation, carrying dangerous weapons, illegal weapons in a motor vehicle, multiple motor vehicle infractions, assault, and risk of injury to a minor.

The three Juveniles were charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, interfering with police, and possession of marijuana. They were all released to their parents.

