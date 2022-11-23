Contests
71-year-old man cited for driving the wrong way on Route 8

A 71-year-old man who had driven from Florida to Connecticut was cited for driving the wrong...
A 71-year-old man who had driven from Florida to Connecticut was cited for driving the wrong way on Route 8 in the Torrington/Winsted area the morning of Nov. 23.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was issued an infraction for driving the wrong way on Route 8 in the Torrington/Winsted area.

State police said the man was headed south in the northbound lanes near exit 36.

Troopers said they received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m.

The vehicle involved was described as a white SUV.

Troopers found the vehicle and were able to safely bring it to a stop at Exit 45 in Torrington.

While evaluating the driver, a 71-year-old man, Troopers said they recognized that he appeared disoriented. The driver explained that he had driven from Florida straight through to Connecticut without sleeping.

Troopers issued the man an infraction for driving the wrong way on a limited access highway and contacted local family members to safely transport him to his destination.

“Thanks to the members of the public who immediately reported this dangerous situation,” state police siad. “Troopers were able to quickly intervene and reduce further risk to the motoring public.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

