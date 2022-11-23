Bristol police post holiday greeting with wife of fallen officer

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The Bristol Police Department posted a heart-felt holiday greeting that featured the wife of one of its fallen officers.

Chief Brian Gould and Laura DeMonte, wife of Lt. Dustin DeMonte, thanked the community for the donations and tributes.

“As we continue to mourn the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, we would like to thank the Bristol community, all the communities in Connecticut, communities in our nation and around the world, for your love support and caring,” Gould said. “The outpouring of support is truly remarkable and very touching.”

In turn, Gould said his department stood with all those who supported them.

“I would like to take this opportunity in this time of Thanksgiving to express my sincere, heart-felt thanks to all of those who have sympathized with me during the recent tragic death of my husband,” Laura DeMonte said. “I’m truly blessed with all those who have offered support and those who continue to offer their support.”

Laura Demonte said she received strength from the support during such a trying time.

“Though my heart is broken beyond repair, I’m truly overwhelmed with love, kindness and support from everyone,” she said.

See the whole message below:

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in an ambush on Oct. 12.

