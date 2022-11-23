Cannabis shop planning to open in West Hartford next year

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford could be opening its first cannabis store in a matter of months.

A pot shop recently received zoning approval from the town and plans are moving forward to open in the next couple of months.

The shop, called BUDR, is set to open on 1037 Boulevard, close to the Hartford city line.

“We’ve received zoning approval from the town of West Hartford which we’re very excited about. Now we’re working with our architect to design the shop,” says Derrick Gibbs.

Gibbs is one of the partners spearheading the plan to create BUDR.

“In terms of what we’re selling, we’re gonna have obviously all cannabis products. We’re going to have to follow the state regulations in terms of what we can sell,” says Gibbs.

The 5,000 square ft. building used to be a Subway and Dunkin.

“I’d say this community in general, it’s got a lot of foot traffic here. This building has been vacant for at least two years so I think the community here are gonna be excited to see that there’s something now reopening at this location,” Gibbs said.

In 2021, Connecticut legalized marijuana for those 21 and older.

The state has now been seeing more applications for cannabis licenses.

“We’re waiting to get feedback from the state of Connecticut. Our license right now is in a provisional status. There are some things we have to do to get from provisional to actually being granted the license,” said Gibbs.

Over the summer, Gibbs submitted an application for a cannabis store at 89 Arch Street in Hartford.

Those plans for a downtown Hartford pot shop were shut down.

“I would say we were in some regard successful. We were the first application into the city of Hartford for recreational cannabis. Definitely a progressive thing for the city of Hartford,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs said the West Hartford location will allow for more parking.

If the store gets approval from the state, he hopes to have the shop opened by May or June of 2023.

Three-percent of tax revenue will go to the town of West Hartford.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.