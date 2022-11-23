Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Crash closes portion of busy Hartford road

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford was closed for what police described as a “serious motor vehicle crash.”

Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street on Wednesday morning.

Blue Hills Avenue was closed from Tower to Plainfield streets.

There no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An overturned tractor trailer closed a portion of I-91 south in Meriden the morning of Nov. 23.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-91 south in Meriden
A crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles caused a backup on I-84 west in...
Police: School bus, tractor-trailer involved in crash in Farmington
I-84 east closure in East Hartford
I-84 east congested in East Hartford following serious crash
I-91 crash
Multiple crashes reported on highways across the state, including Wethersfield, Groton