Crash closes portion of busy Hartford road

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford was closed for what police described as a “serious motor vehicle crash.”

Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street on Wednesday morning.

Blue Hills Avenue was closed from Tower to Plainfield streets.

There no word on injuries or a cause.

