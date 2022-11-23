Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy day on the roads and at the bars.

Today is also known as “blackout Wednesday”.

If you are planning to go out, plan ahead.

“It’s typically a big weekend where kids are coming home from school and colleges,” said Christina Tomas, Newington.

AAA expects 600,000 Connecticut residents will be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday and many bars will be open.

The Department of Transportation has been working with police to get the word out about safety.

“There’s going to be more people on the roads so if someone is going to go out, and they are going to be drinking, do not get behind the wheel. You are putting yourself at risk, you are putting others at risk,” said Josh Morgan, DOT Communications.

If you are planning to go out and drink, pick a designated driver first or leave the driving to someone else like Uber or Lyft.

According to the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration, more than 800 people died in crashes involving alcohol during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend between 2016 and 2020.

Patrick Tomas wants to make sure his family has a safe holiday.

“We tend to drive more during the day and not so much at night when usually that’s when you tend to see more issues,” said Patrick.

