Gov. Lamont calls special session to focus on multiple agendas, including gas tax

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday he is calling for a special session next week.

There are several issues on the agenda, including extending the gas tax suspension and getting more funding for energy assistance.

The legislature will be gathering for the special session at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 28.

Lamont is seeking for the gas tax to be suspended through December 31, 2022. It was originally set to expire on November 30.

The gas tax would then be phased back in over five months at a rate of 5-cents per month starting January 1, 2023, Lamont’s office said.

“Connecticut is one of only three states in the country that have a gasoline tax suspension currently in effect, with the other two being Georgia (scheduled to expire December 11, 2022) and New York (scheduled to expire December 31, 2022),” officials said.

Lamont is also asking lawmakers to focus on more funding for energy assistance this winter, extending free bus service statewide, and increasing funding for the pandemic pay program.

The governor is asking for the pandemic pay program’s funding to be increased from $30 million to $90 million, his office said. The program is providing payments to essential workers during the pandemic.

