Holiday in New England on Channel 3

Channel 3 Holiday in New England
By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WFSB) - There’s no place like New England for the holidays.

From the sights to the sounds, to the deep-rooted traditions.

Join us on a family-friendly road trip as we celebrate the spirit of the season!

Holiday in New England will air on Channel 3:

  1. Thanksgiving Day, from 5pm - 6pm
  2. Black Friday, 9am - 10am
  3. Saturday December 10th, from 7pm - 8pm
  4. Saturday December 24th, from 7pm - 8pm
  5. Saturday December 30th, from 10am - 11am

Sponsored locally by the Magic of Lights and Westfarms Mall.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

