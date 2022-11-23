I-TEAM: Suspected child killer has long criminal record

(WFSB) - While the manhunt continues for the Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter, the I-Team is digging into his criminal history.

Christopher Francisquini previously spent time in prison, only to be re-arrested for a crime spree.

At the time of Friday’s murder, he was out on a $375,000 bail.

Francisquini is no stranger to the police and has a history of committing violent crimes.

Francisquini first went to prison in 2012, after pleading guilty to 1st degree assault charges.

He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

According to the Department of Corrections, Francisquini was granted early release and sent to a halfway house in November 2020.

One year later, Francisquini was arrested on several charges after going on a crime spree.

Documents show that on November 4, 2021, Francisquini carjacked a man who drove him to the Veterans Affairs hospital in West Haven.

The victim, who worked at the hospital, had seen Francisquini walking around in scrubs, and thought he may be a co-worker.

After driving Francisquini to the VA, Francisquini told the victim to “get out of the car or I will kill you.”

West haven police found the suspect had been in scrubs because the night before, state police found Francisquini may have been impaired following a car crash and took him to the hospital.

Records do not say if he escaped or was discharged.

Police said Francisquini then ditched the victim’s car and attempted to conceal his identity by purchasing a sweatshirt at Edge Fitness in Derby.

It was there witnesses say Francisquini attempted to carjack another woman, who fought him off, and break into other cars.

Police found him at Field View Farm and arrested him.

While being held at the West Haven detention facility the next day, records show Francisquini attacked several sergeants while being moved between cells.

His arrest reports show Francisquini was able to grab a sergeant’s pepper spray and spray two others.

Francisquini was put back in jail to finish his 10-year sentence while still facing these crime spree charges.

In June of this year, he finished serving his original sentence and bonded out on the November 2021 crimes.

What’s not clear is why he was able to.

Francisquini is on what’s called special parole until 2032.

Ryan McGuigan, an attorney not associated with the case explains.

“A modified and increased version of probation. It is granted in certain cases,” McGuigan said. “What it means is, after the person has done the main portion of their incarceration, they then have this short leash where if they do violate they’re not entitled to a probation hearing before a court, they only have a hearing before the board of pardon and paroles.”

The board could then either decide to send the parolee back to prison or allow them a release.

We reached out to the board of pardons and parole.

They say Francisquini was able to bond out because the board could not make any decisions or hold a hearing until the November 2021 case was resolved.

