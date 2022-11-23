Man arrested for abandoning premature baby in Mansfield last March

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police charged a man from Hartford after they said he left a premature baby on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield earlier this year.

Jorge Grados, 41, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.

Jorge Grados was arrested for abandoning a premature baby on a woman's car in Mansfield in March 2022. (Connecticut State Police)

Troopers said they were called to Pleasant Valley Road back in March for a report that someone left a baby wrapped in a towel on the hood of a woman’s car.

The woman reported that a man placed the baby on her parked car then fled the area.

The baby needed lifesaving measures, which were preformed. Troopers estimated that the newborn was 2 pounds and had been delivered within the past 24 to 48 hours of the discovery.

After an extensive investigation, Grados was identified as the suspect, both through DNA evidence and a ping on his cell phone that was detected in the area.

According to statements from Grados in his arrest warrant, Grados has unprotected sex with an illegal immigrant in Hartford. The girl had a baby as a result and showed up at Grados’ former home in Willimantic with an armed man.

The girl supposedly told Grados that she was illegally in the country and could not keep the baby because of where she lived. The armed man said that if Grados called police, he would kill Grados’ family.

From there, Grados said he took the baby, which was only wrapped in a towel, and he looked for places to drop off the child.

He said he went as far as Norwich and thought about going to a fire house, but decided not to because of security cameras.

Grados eventually ended up on a rural road in Mansfield, where he pulled over and put the baby on the hood of a woman’s car. The woman dialed 911.

The warrant said DNA evidence revealed Grados as the father.

He was taken into custody on Nov. 21 at his current home in Hartford and appeared in court the next day.

His bond was set at $100,000.

