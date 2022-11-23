Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man arrested for causing serious injuries to 5-month-old baby in Plainfield

Sean Holmes was arrested in connection with an investigation into a 5-month-old baby who...
Sean Holmes was arrested in connection with an investigation into a 5-month-old baby who suffered serious injuries in Plainfield back in Aug. 2022.(Plainfield police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Plainfield is accused of somehow harming a 5-month-old baby.

Plainfield police said they arrested 38-year-old Sean Holmes on charges of first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Investigators said they began looking into the case on Aug. 10.

The Department of Children and Families was notified of an infant who was admitted to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

The baby suffered from severe injuries believed to have been suffered in the Wauregan village of Plainfield.

Detectives interviewed the people involved.

A search and seizure warrant was executed on a home.

Following the investigation, cause was found to charge Holmes.

An arrest warrant was granted.

Holmes was taken into custody on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Holmes was also charged with interfering with officers.

Holmes was held on a $500,000 court-set bond and scheduled to be arraigned at the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on Wednesday.

No other details about the case were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
WFSB File
Two pedestrians killed in crash that closed portion of busy Hartford road
Temperature trend for Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Dry thru Thanksgiving (but not thereafter), also trending milder over the Holiday weekend...
Temperature trend for Wednesday - WFSB
FORECAST: Cool this morning, but sunny well into the afternoon