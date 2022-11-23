Man arrested for causing serious injuries to 5-month-old baby in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Plainfield is accused of somehow harming a 5-month-old baby.

Plainfield police said they arrested 38-year-old Sean Holmes on charges of first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Investigators said they began looking into the case on Aug. 10.

The Department of Children and Families was notified of an infant who was admitted to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

The baby suffered from severe injuries believed to have been suffered in the Wauregan village of Plainfield.

Detectives interviewed the people involved.

A search and seizure warrant was executed on a home.

Following the investigation, cause was found to charge Holmes.

An arrest warrant was granted.

Holmes was taken into custody on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Holmes was also charged with interfering with officers.

Holmes was held on a $500,000 court-set bond and scheduled to be arraigned at the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on Wednesday.

No other details about the case were released.

