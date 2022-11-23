Manchester police search for missing woman

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17.

Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said.

She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, has dark hair and a tattoo of a rose on her index finger.

Anyone with information on Pena’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

