Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Manchester police search for missing woman

Johana Pena.
Johana Pena.(Manchester Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17.

Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said.

She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, has dark hair and a tattoo of a rose on her index finger.

Anyone with information on Pena’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
6 suspects, including juveniles caught following stolen vehicle crash in Meriden
Cesar Deaza-Escobar and Jonas Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting when someone broke into...
Police: ‘Targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead
Laura DeMonte, wife of fallen Bristol officer Lt. Dustin DeMonte, and Chief Brian Gould posted...
Bristol police post holiday greeting with wife of fallen officer
Kimberly Cournoyer was charged with risk of injury and violating a protective order for a...
Woman found laying on a child arrested for violating alcohol-specific protective order