Overturned tractor-trailer closes portions of I-91 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning crash in Meriden has closed two lanes on I-91.

According to CT DOT, calls for an overturned tractor-trailer came in shortly after 3 A.M.

The two left lanes of I-91 southbound between exits 17 and 15 are closed at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

