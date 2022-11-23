Overturned tractor-trailer closes portions of I-91 in Meriden
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning crash in Meriden has closed two lanes on I-91.
According to CT DOT, calls for an overturned tractor-trailer came in shortly after 3 A.M.
The two left lanes of I-91 southbound between exits 17 and 15 are closed at this time.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.
