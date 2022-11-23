Contests
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portions of I-91 in Meriden

Traffic camera screenshot of crash in Meriden on I-91.
Traffic camera screenshot of crash in Meriden on I-91.(CT DOT)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning crash in Meriden has closed two lanes on I-91.

According to CT DOT, calls for an overturned tractor-trailer came in shortly after 3 A.M.

The two left lanes of I-91 southbound between exits 17 and 15 are closed at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

