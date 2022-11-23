Parents concerned over shortage of key children’s medications

(WFSB) - Key children’s medications used to treat colds and the flu are leaving pharmacy shelves faster than they can be restocked.

Some parents are having to bounce around from store to store.

Just a few weeks ago we told you about the Amoxicillin shortage.

Now over the counter kids’ medicines like Tylenol, Motrin and Advil are all in short supply.

“This issue’s been going on for like 6 months now and it’s pervasive right now,” said Greg McKenna, owner of Nutmeg Pharmacy.

Moms like Adriana Santo-Stefano filled their medicine cabinets in time.

“Honestly I did stock up on Motrin a while back so I haven’t had to buy recently,” said Santo-Stefano.

She’s a mom of two. With flu season here, she wanted to make sure she had what she needed before other moms did the same.

Now with parents everywhere struggling to get over the counter medicine for their kids, she wants parents to know they can always turn to each other for help.

McKenna said the shortage is a combination of supply chain issues and a tougher than normal respiratory virus season.

He understands the gravity of making sure these items are on the shelves and has an employee dedicated to making the orders they need, daily.

“When it comes down to Tylenol and Advil, those are the main two products that keep fevers down,” said McKenna. “This is kinda an important issue not having it there because there really is no other good solution.”

To make sure they have what’s needed, pharmacies have started using different vendors to ensure they have enough kids’ medicine.

Parents, experts say don’t panic. Take your child to their primary care provider to get checked if they get sick and your doctor will give you the best course of action.

