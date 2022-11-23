Police: ‘targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police have confirmed that they are investigating an overnight double shooting on Barker Street.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert spoke to the media at 5 A.M. and confirmed the two victims are 19 and 20-year-old brothers.

“I keep saying it, but this is a targeted attack. This was, we believe, somebody who entered this home and committed this crime”

Police confirmed that they believe the suspect broke into the rear of the multi-family home.

A suspect description was not immediately available, and the identity of the victims has not been released at this time.

Officials are reviewing surveillance cameras and speaking with witnesses in the area.

These two homicides are the 37th and 38th of this calendar year in the city of Hartford.

34 homicides took place in Hartford during 2021.

No other information was immediately available.

