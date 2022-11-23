Contests
Stephanie White joins Connecticut Sun as new head coach

Connecticut Sun welcome new head coach
By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Stephanie White was named the Connecticut Sun’s new head coach on Tuesday.

The last time White coached in the WNBA was in 2016, but she has 15 years of playing and coaching experience.

Her resume fit the bill for team president Jenn Rizotti who saw a lot of herself in her new hire.

“We played at similar times in the league, we both won a championship in college, we both coached in college. I didn’t coach in the WNBA, but I’ve been involved in it now for a while,” says Rizzotti.

The Connecticut Sun is still on the brink of a WNBA title, and White plans to bring a win to the Sun.

It’s six months until the 2023 season, and parts of the roster are still in question. The Sun hopes when it’s all said and done, the words “WNBA Champion” will be theirs.

