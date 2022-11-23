Today is supposed to be one of the busiest travel days since 2000, AAA says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - According to AAA, Wednesday was pegged to be the third busiest pre-Thanksgiving travel day since 2000.

State police told Channel 3 that they are focused on the roads. They warned folks behind the wheel not to get distracted, especially with the high volume of drivers expected.

Car crashes due to distracted driving, speeding, and driving under the influence were on the rise across the country. Ahead of the holiday travel, troopers hoped the numbers won’t go up.

In Connecticut, state police said their agency alone responded to more than 3,000 crashes this year involving injuries and 115 of them were fatal.

The reason behind the increase in crashes wasn’t exactly clear; however, first responders said it serves as a good reminder to remain vigilant. They said to eliminate distractions like cell phones and other electronics, and never get behind the wheel when exhausted or, of course, under the influence.

According to AAA, the best time to travel both Wednesday and Thursday was before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

The worst time was between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

