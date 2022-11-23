Witness talks about encounter with suspect on the run for child’s murder

(WFSB) - Police continue to search for the man accused of killing his infant daughter in Naugatuck.

As they chase down leads, we’re hearing from a man who said he met the suspect on the run on Friday afternoon.

He didn’t know it was Christopher Francisquini at the time.

How many times have you been tempted to stop and offer help to a driver sidelined by car trouble?

This man acted on that good Samaritan instinct when he says he picked up a person stranded on the Exit 8 ramp off I-91 Friday afternoon.

He was opened his car to Francisquini, who police say just hours earlier murdered his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck.

This witness didn’t know that at the time.

“Absolutely not. Not in my wildest dreams could I have ever guessed,” said the witness.

Eyewitness News disguised his voice and we’re not showing his face because he’s concerned for his safety.

Francisquini is still on the loose.

On Friday afternoon, the witness says Francisquini wasn’t acting out of the ordinary.

“He told me he just ran out of gas. I just thought he was preoccupied about that,” he said.

The witness started driving towards gas stations and said he asked Francisquini where he was going.

“He said he was going to go meet his brother at a bar in New Haven. He said something to the effect of Treadwell or Tremont or something with a ‘t,’” the witness said.

The witness said he and Francisquini ended up at the Shell gas station on the corner of Quinnipiac Avenue and Foxon Boulevard.

The witness said he then started to become uneasy about the man whose face would later be plastered over flyers.

“He had no phone, he had no money. He had nothing with him at all,” said the witness.

Police confirm Francisquini destroyed his cell phone and a gps monitoring bracelet in Waterbury earlier that day to evade police tracking.

The witness said he had let Francisquini borrow his phone and that the suspect sent messages to Facebook profiles to looking for his brother’s phone number.

The witness asked Francisquini to get out of the car.

“I said ‘if you wait here, I’ll come back and see if I can help you out’ and his answer to me was ‘no I can’t stay here,’” said Francisquini.

The witness said he contacted police when he saw the picture of the man he helped on the news.

The Naugatuck police chief confirmed this eyewitness account assisted them in establishing Francisquini’s last known whereabouts.

The witness becoming a good Samaritan after all, but in a situation with far more horrific circumstances than a broken-down car.

“I haven’t slept in two days just thinking about what happened,” said the witness. “Just turn yourself in man, it’s not worth it anymore. Don’t hurt anybody else, just turn yourself in. It’s over. Just make it over.”

If you have seen Francisquini, police are asking you to reach out.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward.

