Woman found laying on a child arrested for violating alcohol-specific protective order

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges in connection with a domestic violence incident that included her being drunk and laying on top of a child, according to South Windsor police.

Kimberly Cournoyer, 39, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree breach of peace, and violation of a protective order.

Police said they were called on Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m.

Cournoyer was found to be intoxicated and laying on top of the 2-year-old girl . The child was not hurt.

When an adult male victim removed the child from the room, he reported that Cournoyer became belligerent and screamed at him.

Police said that as a result of her behavior, Cournoyer violated a protective order that was previously put in place. The order stated that she was barred from entering the family home within 24 hours of drinking alcohol and should immediately vacate the home if she had drinks.

She was taken into custody, processed and released on a $5,000 surety bond. She was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday.

