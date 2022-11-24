Bloomfield police investigate robbery in liquor store parking lot

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bloomfield are investigating after a victim was robbed and assaulted in a liquor store parking lot.

Officers responded to Copaco Liquors on Cottage Grove Road around 7:19 p.m. Wednesday night.

A male suspect demanded the victim’s belongings in the parking lot, police said.

Authorities said the suspect hit the victim in the head with an object.

“The victim had no visible injury,” said Bloomfield police.

When the victim ran away, the suspect stole a pizza and bottle of alcohol from the victim’s car, police said.

“The male suspect left in an older model tan Toyota Camry,” said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield police.

