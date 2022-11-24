Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bloomfield police investigate robbery in liquor store parking lot

Bloomfield police.
Bloomfield police.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bloomfield are investigating after a victim was robbed and assaulted in a liquor store parking lot.

Officers responded to Copaco Liquors on Cottage Grove Road around 7:19 p.m. Wednesday night.

A male suspect demanded the victim’s belongings in the parking lot, police said.

Authorities said the suspect hit the victim in the head with an object.

“The victim had no visible injury,” said Bloomfield police.

When the victim ran away, the suspect stole a pizza and bottle of alcohol from the victim’s car, police said.

“The male suspect left in an older model tan Toyota Camry,” said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eyewitness news meteorologist Scot Haney tracks your Thanksgiving forecast.
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous for Thanksgiving... but the Holiday weekend won’t be entirely dry!
NAACP calling for action after noose found at RHAM High School
State police: 17-year-old charged after noose found at RHAM High School
Officials from the organization say they are estimating a total of 950 meal deliveries this...
Salvation Army giving away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to local seniors
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast