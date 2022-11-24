Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Festival of Silver Lights kicks off at Hubbard Park

Festival of Silver Lights in Meriden
By Eliza Kruczynski and Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hubbard Park’s Festival of Silver Lights is happening right now and will shine bright through the season.

Tonight until January 2, you have time to see the lights for yourself.

The festival of lights has been tradition since in Meriden since 1988.

For their opening night, Santa and Mrs. Clause made an appearance.

“I like to see the lights,” said Hailey and Bethany. “I did say hi to Santa and I loved it.”

Many kids came with their families to celebrate and tell us what their favorite part of the festival is.

“The lights and the hot chocolate. Yup, yup, the lights and the hot chocolate,” said Quentin Macara and Steven Osnoe.

The parks employees start putting the displays together right after Labor Day by stringing, checking bulbs, and putting all the displays up.

This is one of the last free lights displays in Connecticut.

Some displays are even handmade by members of the parks department.

The mayor pressed the button to turn the lights on a little after 6 p.m.

“Happy holidays,” said Milania and Giuliana, Southington.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
Woman arrested after falsely reporting sex assault
Cesar Deaza-Escobar and Jonas Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting when someone broke into...
Family members speak out after ‘targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead
Vigil Held for Brothers
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting
Blackout Wednesday
Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’