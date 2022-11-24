Festival of Silver Lights kicks off at Hubbard Park

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hubbard Park’s Festival of Silver Lights is happening right now and will shine bright through the season.

Tonight until January 2, you have time to see the lights for yourself.

The festival of lights has been tradition since in Meriden since 1988.

For their opening night, Santa and Mrs. Clause made an appearance.

“I like to see the lights,” said Hailey and Bethany. “I did say hi to Santa and I loved it.”

Many kids came with their families to celebrate and tell us what their favorite part of the festival is.

“The lights and the hot chocolate. Yup, yup, the lights and the hot chocolate,” said Quentin Macara and Steven Osnoe.

The parks employees start putting the displays together right after Labor Day by stringing, checking bulbs, and putting all the displays up.

This is one of the last free lights displays in Connecticut.

Some displays are even handmade by members of the parks department.

The mayor pressed the button to turn the lights on a little after 6 p.m.

“Happy holidays,” said Milania and Giuliana, Southington.

