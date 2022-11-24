Contests
LifeStar responds to ATV crash in Hartland

Mud-covered ATV
All-terrain vehicle (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - LifeStar was called to an ATV crash in Hartland overnight.

Litchfield regional dispatch center confirmed that they received calls shortly after midnight for an ATV accident in the woods surrounding Sunset Rd.

1 party at the scene suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident.

State police confirmed that they assisted with the investigation, alongside DEEP.

There is no update on the status of the victim at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

