Officials: 1 victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after West Hartford fire

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford officials say 1 person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight fire.

Shortly after 9 P.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 22 Thomas Street.

Fire due fire companies arrived to find smoke showing from a 2-story dwelling.

A 3rd party monitoring service reported a life-line activation inside the residence, with reports of a couch fire from the occupant.

Fire crews were unable to get in touch with the occupant when they initially arrived.

A short time later, a victim was located and removed from the residence.

Officials say the victim was in critical condition at the time with life-threatening injuries.

Advanced life support was provided and there has been no update on the condition of the victim.

The home at 22 Thomas Street is considered inhabitable this morning, and agencies are working on scene to make sure resident’s needs are met.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.