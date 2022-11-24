Contests
Salvation Army giving away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to local seniors

By Jay Kenney and Audrey Russo
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Salvation Army is doing their part to make sure homebound seniors have a happy Thanksgiving.

The greater Hartford chapter will deliver hundreds of meals across Hartford county this morning.

This is a critical service for many seniors because the Salvation Army is often the only visitors they receive on Thanksgiving.

Officials from the organization say they are estimating a total of 950 meal deliveries this morning alone.

Volunteers donate their time to get the food and deliver it to the seniors’ homes.

Last year, volunteers were asked to drive up and stay in their vehicles while picking up the meals because of COVID-19.

But the Salvation Army says the entire operation is back to normal this year.

In Manchester today, the Salvation Army is offering free grab-and-go meals for people to pick up between 11:30 A.M. and 12:30 A.M.

No registration is needed and the meals are located at 661 Main Street, Manchester, CT.

This is only the start to Salvation’s Army’s season of giving: a toy drive is also running at this time, and the Salvation Army is offering rental assistance for residents who request it.

The iconic red kettle donations will also begin soon outside local businesses.

For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army, click here.

